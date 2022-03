GP/JC Rotary adds new members in 2 countries

The Galena Park/Jacinto City Rotary Club has been busy with new members, and preparing for their Cake Auction and Baked Potato Lunch on April 14th at JC Town Center.

ABOVE, New member Juan Carlos Ramirez, at center, Principal at Woodland Acres Middle School is welcomed by Rotarians Maria Cortez and President Bryan Shepard.

BELOW, the club has installed 20 new satellite members from Torreon Mexico, and converted to an E-Club.