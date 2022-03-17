New Channelview Doctor has a familiar face

Dr. Melissa Silva has joined Channelview Family Medicine, the medical practice of Dr. Donald Nino at 15055 East Freeway in Channelview.

Dr. Silva may have a familiar face for many of her patients. She is a native of Channelview, having grown up in the area and attended local schools.

Dr. Silva is a Houstonian raised in Channelview, TX. She completed all of her education and training in Houston and it has always been her passion to learn how to best serve the community that raised and nurtured her.

Melissa Silva, M.D. is a board-certified Family Medicine physician at Channelview Family Medicine clinic. Dr. Silva received her BA in History and BS in Biology from the University of Houston. She then went on to earn her doctorate in medicine from the University of Texas Health Science Center McGovern Medical School. Dr. Silva completed her medical training with a residency in Family Medicine from Memorial Family Medicine Residency Program.

In her practice of medicine, Dr. Silva intends to offer medical services to all ages and hopes to create long-lasting relationships with patients based on trust and shared decision-making. She is on a mission to make healthcare accessible and approachable to patients who speak different languages and come from different cultural beliefs. Dr. Silva is bilingual in English and Spanish.

Dr. Silva decided on Family Medicine because it is a specialty like no other where you can see patients for a lifetime. It is rare to have the privilege to be a long-lasting part of your patients’ lives and to learn from them as you grow old with them. Dr. Silva loves that the field of Family Medicine allows her to treat a little bit of everything, which always keeps things interesting and keeps her in touch with a wide range of knowledge as a doctor. Dr. Silva’s dream was always to be able to treat anyone that walked into her clinic, and Family Medicine allows her to do just that.

When not treating her patients, Dr. Silva loves spending time with her family and her curious puppy, Mickey. She is an avid Disney fan and loves all things Disney. She also enjoys shopping for bargains and traveling. Dr. Silva is attempting to learn how to cook all of the Mexican dishes she grew up eating and welcomes cooking tips from her patients.

Dr. Silva welcomes new patients and referrals. She is honored to be a part of your trusted healthcare team.

Dr. Silva can be reached at 281-452-4747, or channelviewfamilymedicine.com. Her office is at 15055 East Freeway, Suite A-10 take the Dell Dale exit for the frontage road.