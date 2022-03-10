Jacinto City recognized in Texas Magazine

Celebrates 75 Years in spite of COVID pandemic

By Gilbert Hoffman

Jacinto City won attention and praise in Texas Town & City magazine this January, for its planning and execution of its 75th Anniversary Celebration, in spite of restrictions caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic. The magazine is published by the Texas Municipal League for officials and the public throughout the state.

Jacinto City was all set to celebrate its 75th Anniversary in 2021, after its incorporation as a city 75 years earlier in 1946. But the COVID pandemic was rampant, and the County was restricting all public events. It seemed a large public celebration was out of the question.

There was no question that Jacinto City residents were affected by, and suffering from the COVID virus. The local nursing home had a majority of their residents affected, and the Senior Citizen program was curtailed, with no in-person contact. As noted in March of that year, 12 per cent of the residents had been infected by the virus, and 54 persons had passed away, many from the disease.

But the city took a positive approach and fought back. They hosted COVID test sites, had a number of drive-thru food distribution events, and sought organizations that could help provide COVID vaccine shots. All of this effort resulted in a decline in the infection rate and new hope for the future.

The city decided to proceed with the Anniversary event, but to reduce the scope and number of events. Gone were the parade, street dance, and cook-off. But a reception for past elected officials, employees and residents would occur, with the city’s history as the Showcase event. A request to the public, for help in assembling items from the past, brought a more than expected response. A treasure chest of historical exhibits was assembled and put on display, including a 1952 8mm film of the opening of the City’s swimming pool.

The film included a beauty pageant, high diving contest, and speeches by elected officials.

After the decision to proceed, a great deal of work was underway, with city employees and volunteers devoting countless hours. The history was organized and displays designed. Invitations, logos, and a commemorative USB history archive were made and distributed. A special item for employees was a name badge, with their original employment photo displayed. 19 city employees with over 20 years service were recognized, as well as city attorney Jim DeFoyd with 54 years. A photo booth was available to add to memories for the future.

The city also provided a tour bus, so everyone could see the recent progress and changes. Included in the tour were the new Police and Fire Stations, swimming pool, athletic fields, and splash pad. The Galena Park school district provided tours of the new Jacinto City Elementary School. The evening ended with a fireworks display the hundreds witnessed.

The magazine recognized the spirit of the city, and the cooperation of city employees and citizens to bring about a memorable celebration of the 75 previous years. It noted that this spirit foretold a bright future in the next 75 years, and honored Jacinto City for its accomplishments.