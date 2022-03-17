Chamber and Rotary events

Chamber luncheon April 1

North Channel Area Chamber will hold their monthly luncheon Friday, April 1 starting at 11:30am at San Jacinto College North/Monument Room. Speaker is Dr. Cecella Martin, of TEEM Leadership.

Program also features Channelview ISD and Sheldon ISD Students and Educators of the Month.

Member $20, Nonmember $30. RSVP to 713- 450-3600 or info@nca chamber.com.

Rotary Cake & Bake Apr 14

GP/JC Rotary club will hold a Bake Potato Lunch and a Cake Auction in one combined event: Thursday, April 14 from 10 am to 12 noon for lunch, and from 12 noon to 1 pm for the Cake Auction.

The public is invited, at the Jacinto City Town Center, 1025 Oates Road, Jacinto City. Potato lunch $10. Info Maria at 713-539- 8021.