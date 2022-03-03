Trail Rides, BBQ, Parade open Rodeo Houston

NORTH HARRIS COUNTY – The Rodeo was in town starting this week, and the evidence was wagon teams and horse riders throughout our city streets. They were headed to Memorial Park, where on Friday night they camped prior to the big Rodeo Parade Saturday morning in downtown Houston. And then on to the Rodeo, which officially starts with events and entertainment on Feb. 28. Another tradition everyone was looking forward to was the BBQ cook-off, since it was not held last year due to the pandemic which canceled the whole Rodeo.

There are 10 Trail Rides that participate in the event, with over 2000 riders, wagons, and horses. They start in small towns around Houston, and proceed to NRG stadium and the Rodeo grounds. The tradition started in 1952 in Brenham. A unique feature of the rides are the stops they make along the way, making friends, sharing western lore, and usually introducing school children to horses and wagons.

2022 RODEOHOUSTON ENTERTAINER LINEUP

Individual RODEOHOUSTON tickets went on sale to the public Thursday, Jan. 13, 10 a.m., at rodeohouston.com. Ticket prices start at $20, plus a $4 convenience fee.

STAR ENTERTAINMENT

The following entertainers will perform on the RODEOHOUSTON stage in NRG Stadium, Feb. 28 – March 20.

Monday, Feb. 28: Cody Johnson

Tuesday, March 1: Keith Urban

Wednesday, March 2: Tim McGraw – Armed Forces Appreciation Day

Thursday, March 3: For KING & COUNTRY

Friday, March 4: Ricky Martin

Saturday, March 5: Jon Pardi

Sunday, March 6: Los Tucanes de Tijuana – Go Tejano Day

Monday, March 7: Luke Bryan – First Responders Day

Tuesday, March 8 : Maren Morris

Wednesday, March 9: Kane Brown

Thursday, March 10: Journey

Friday, March 11: Bun B’s H-Town Takeover – Black Heritage Day

Saturday, March 12: Parker McCollum

Sunday, March 13 : Dierks Bentley

Monday, March 14: Sam Hunt

Tuesday, March 15: Gwen Stefani

Wednesday, March 16: Khalid

Thursday, March 17: Chris Stapleton

Friday, March 18 : Marshmello

Saturday, March 19: Brad Paisley

Sunday, March 20: Concert-only performance George Strait, with Ashley McBryde

The 2022 Rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 28 – March 20. The 2022 World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, presented by Cotton Holdings, is scheduled for Feb. 24 – 26. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com and connect with #RODEOHOUSTON online via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for all the latest news.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $550 million to the youth of Texas and education.