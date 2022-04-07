Channelview parade celebrates FFA and LL events

By Allan Jamail

On Saturday, April 2, 2022, Channelview High School had their annual FFA parade followed by the livestock animals and chicken auctions. The parade was filled with school floats made by the students. Suzanne Hutchins, Channelette Dance Team Director and FFA Parade Chairman, said this year’s parade included 21 Little League floats.

Harris Co Pct. 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia, who was in the front of the parade on a small motorcycle, said: “What a fantastic experience we all had at the Channelview ISD Parade! In addition to the massive turnout from CVISD’s amazing Future Farmers of America program, Channelview Little League showed up in force as well. It was great to visit with the students, little leaguers, veterans, first responders, and Channelview residents young and old. It was a beautiful day for an event in the heart of the community, and I look forward to joining in the fun for many years to come.”

Some but not all of the parade participants were: Constables – clearing the roads, Channelview Fire Department, Channelview High School ROTC, 2021-22 Steady Soulz, Channelview Channelettes Dance Team, Channelview Falcon Marching Band, AJJH LOTC – Anthony Hill, Aguirre Belles, FFA Officers with FFA Sweetheart and Beau-float, Jr FFA Members-Lopez/Rangel/ Faz/Gonzales-float, Rotary Vehicle for Raffle – 2022 President Shawn Silman/ Derrill Painter and Veterans of Foreign Wars & American Legion floats, Channelview Fire Department – Ambulance, CHS Student Council & – Michelle Florez, Bonito Michoacan – “with a specialty” vehicle, Harris County Sheriff’s Department with Coast Guard Boat, CISD-Constables Office Vehicles, Jennifer Matheny-Beall on horses, the “Breedlove Clan” – Lynette Breedlove / Robin Pledger / Rylan Pledger / Melissa, Branches of the Armed forces and Military units and with lots of bicycles.