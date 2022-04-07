GP/JC Rotary Cake Auction will benefit Ukraine

Public invited to Cake Auction and Baked Potato Lunch April 14

By Jennifer Ledwith

Houston, Texas April 14 2022—Volunteers and supporters will gather on Thursday, April 14 at the Jacinto City Town Center Community Building to raise money for scholarships for Galena Park ISD seniors and medical supplies for Ukrainians. This event, spearheaded by the Rotary Club of Galena Park and Jacinto City, will sell stuffed baked potatoes at an event that will culminate in a cake auction.

In recent years, students from the Galena Park High School culinary arts program, along with Rotarian Maria Cortez-Ochoa and other community members, have baked tres leches cakes, chocolate cakes, and other sweet treats for the cake auction. The last cake auction – held in 2019 – helped fund about 18 scholarships.

Additionally, this is not the club’s first foray into fundraising for international relief. In prior years, the baked potato sale raised thousands of dollars for a Torreón, Mexico clinic that treats children who have been diagnosed with spina bifida. This year, proceeds from the baked potato sale will be donated to medical supplies for Ukraine via Medical Bridges, an organization in its 25th year distributing medical donations across the world.

The baked potato lunch (served with BBQ brisket, sour cream, butter, and cheese) costs $10 and will be served from 10 am to 1 pm. The cake auction will begin at 12 pm.

LOCATION: 1025 Oates Rd, Jacinto City, Texas 77029

About Rotary Club of Galena Park and Jacinto City

The Rotary Club of Galena Park and Jacinto City has always been deeply involved in the community. Beginning with the planting of 100 trees in 1954-55, community involvement has remained the center of the club’s fundraising. This currently includes funding college scholarships for Galena Park High School seniors (annually totaling more than $15,000); food drives at Thanksgiving and Christmas; and school supplies and backpacks for area students. In addition to supporting medical relief for Ukrainians, the club also supports Asociación Pro-Infancia Neurogénica, a spina bifida clinic, in Torreón, Mexico.

Whether we serve the local or international community, our motto is simple: Service above self. To learn more about the Rotary Club of Galena Park and Jacinto City, visit https://portal.clubrunner.ca/3929/.