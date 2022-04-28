HEAVY TRAFFIC AROUND LYONDELLBASELL PLANT ON SHELDON ROAD, THRU JUNE

FROM LYONDELLBASELL:

Information about increased workers and traffic at the LyondellBasell Channelview Complex

Courtesy message from LyondellBasell Channelview Complex, 2502 Sheldon Road, Channelview, Texas.

The LyondellBasell Channelview Complex has a planned maintenance turnaround and PO/TBA project activities taking place this month through early June, which is increasing the number of workers on site. The Complex turnaround will have an increase of 1,500 workers on site per shift during peak activity. This planned maintenance work includes normal turnaround inspection, cleaning and repairs.

Additionally, there are approximately 1,700 workers on site during the day for the PO/TBA project. The additional manpower for the combined projects will lead to an increase in traffic on Sheldon and Wallisville Roads beginning now until early June.

At the beginning of the turnaround, you may notice flaring activity at the site including a visible flame or a rumbling noise. A flare is a safety device that uses combustion to safely treat and remove excess hydrocarbons. Directing materials to the flare for burning enables us to safely handle these materials as we prepare the unit to return to normal operations.

We strive to be a good corporate neighbor and wanted to make sure you are informed about the activities taking place at the Channelview Complex and are aware of potential traffic impacts in the area around the site. Please know the safety of our workers and those who live and work near our facilities is our first priority. We apologize for any inconveniences these activities may have on you, our neighbors.

Thank you on behalf of the LyondellBasell Channelview Complex.

Meredith Matthews

LyondellBasell External Affairs

Expect Traffic Delays:

April – June 2022

4:30 a.m. – 6 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Law enforcement officials will manage traffic during the two shift changes at multiple locations along Sheldon and Wallisville Roads to ease traffic congestion. The officers will be directing traffic every day during the turnaround since the work will be 24-hours a day, seven days a week.

Map of Traffic Pattern: