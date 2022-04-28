Sheldon ISD trustees call for May 2022 bond election to provide for student enrollment growth

At the January 18 school board meeting, Sheldon ISD Board of Trustees unanimously voted to call a May bond election to provide for buildings, renovations, technology and security upgrades and more.

“We have closely monitored the growth over the past two years and continue to experience an influx in student enrollment that totals 300-500 students annually,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. King Davis. “Since the last election in 2016, we have added an additional 2,100 students which is a 20% increase to enrollment.”

The total amount of the bond referendum is $736,570,000 with the majority of the funds allocated toward the construction of new campuses, expansions and renovations to existing campuses as well as security and technology enhancements. Other portions of the bond include a new multipurpose community center and a natatorium to be used by the community and district.

Sheldon ISD trustees called for a bond election in 2020 but that bond election was canceled due to school closures from the pandemic. While many Texas school districts experienced a decline in student enrollment, that was not the case for Sheldon ISD who continues to increase by roughly 4%.

“I am very appreciative of our board’s thoughtful, proactive approach to address our increasing enrollment,” Dr. Davis said. “The board has used feedback the district has received through surveys as well as town hall meetings.”

The bond focuses on three propositions. In 2019, the Texas legislature passed a new law that requires certain projects like building construction and athletic facilities like a natatorium to be separated into different propositions on the ballot. Because of this, Sheldon ISD voters will see three propositions to vote on individually on the ballot. Residents may vote on all three propositions.

Proposition A, $430,670,000 – educational facilities such as a new ninth and tenth grade center adjacent to the current King High School, classroom expansions at both Cravens Early Childhood Academy and Michael R. Null Middle School, security upgrades, technology enhancements as well as additional interior and exterior renovations throughout the district. Eventually, the bond would allow for a third middle school as well as a third early childhood academy and seventh elementary school.

Proposition B, $272,000,000 – multipurpose community center to be used for large-scale events district wide as well as for the community’s purpose (examples include emergency response or facility rentals with potential to earn the district revenue)

Proposition C, $33,900,000 – natatorium, featuring an eight-lane competition swimming pool to provide for a competitive swim team at district schools as well as opportunities for students to take swimming lessons and adults to use recreationally or for adult education.

If voters were to approve the 2022 bond, the maximum increase for the district’s Interest and Sinking (I&S) rate would be 4 cents per $100 assessed value for the entire life of the bond. For example, a homeowner’s residence valued at $150,000 (taxable value) would see a $4.17 per month increase. Sheldon ISD residents age 65 or over will not see an increase in their tax rate if they have applied for an Over 65 tax exemption.

Please follow information about the bond election on the district’s website at www.sheldonisd.com/bond2022/. A calendar of informational meetings will be available soon as well as information about polling locations for the May election.