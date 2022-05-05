Channelview ISD offering $3,000 Hiring Incentive for New Teachers

April 19, 2022—The Channelview ISD Board of Trustees approved a new hiring incentive to any new educator who signs-on to become a teacher for Channelview ISD for 3 years, new teachers will be entitled up to $3,000 in hiring incentives.

New secondary teachers who are certified to teach Spanish will get $6,000 over 3 years. They will receive $2,000 every year for 3 years.

This incentive is for new teachers who sign on as of April 19, 2022. The hiring incentive is given out in increments of $1,000 per academic school year for three years, pending good standing with campus administrators and the Channelview ISD Department of Human Resources. All teacher contracts must be signed by August 17, 2022 to qualify for the incentive.

For more information, please contact our Department of Human Resources at (281) 452- 8016.