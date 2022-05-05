Election Day May 7 for amendments, School boards & bonds

HARRIS COUNTY– Voters will go to the polls on Saturday, May 7 which is Election Day. Only a few items will be on the ballot this time.

Two Texas Constitutional Amendments deal with limiting taxes on residential propoerty, and school bond issues will be voted on in Sheldon and Huffman. In addition, there is an election of two trustees for the Galena Park ISD board.

In Crosby’s Newport subdivision, three MUD board members will be elected. Running are incumbents Earl Boykin, Debra Florus, and DeLonne Johnson. Also running is newcomer John Webb.

Candidates for Galena Park ISD board include for Position 3 Juan Flores, Linda Clark Sherrard, and Jeff Miller. For Position 4, Ramon Garza is the lone candidate.

Polls will be open on election day from 7am to 7pm, and you may vote at any location in Harris County for the amendments, but at designated locations for the MUD and ISD elections.

See HarrisVotes.com for more information and last minute changes.