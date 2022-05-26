CHIC to hold Waste Pits Meeting May 26

Channelview Health & Improvement Coalition will be holding an in-person meeting next Thursday night, May 26th at 6:30 pm. The meeting will be held at the Channelview Fire Department Station 3 located at 1210 Dell Dale, Channelview, TX 77530. There will be a social time from 5:30 – 6:20 p.m. before the meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.

Texas Health & Environment Alliance/San Jacinto River Coalition – Rachel Jordan – Will be sharing information from the May 16th SJR Waste Pits Community Advisory Panel meeting with the EPA, provide updates regarding the Waste Pits and address your Waste Pits questions. A copy of the slides from the EPA San Jacinto River Waste Pits PowerPoint presentation at the May 17th meeting is attached for your review prior to our meeting.

Representatives from Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia’s office, Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey’s office, Pollution Control, and HC Sheriff’s Office will be attending to hear your concerns and to be available to speak with you.