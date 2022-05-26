Shooting rampage in Galena Park leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded

By Allan Jamail

GALENA PARK – Tuesday, May 17th, in the Galena Manor subdivision, in the quiet hours just before midnight, neighbors were awoken by loud gunshots, causing them to panic and duck for cover.

According to Willie Willis and her daughter Nadine Huff, the shots rang out so loud as if they were coming into their home from across the street at 2514 Fourth Street. Willis said it was just before midnight on the 17th, she was watching her favorite religious program, when all of a sudden she said she heard, “pow, pow, pow, pow, pow, pow sounds coming from a gun. I was so scared I got on my hands and knees and crawled to my bedroom and lay down on the floor praying I’d not be shot.”

According to Harris County Sheriff Office, the Galena Park police and fire departments were dispatched to the scene about midnight. Upon arrival, police and rescue personnel located two women, a 47 and 23 years old, and a man about 50 years old, with gunshot wounds. The man was the shooter and he died from his injuries, which they later discovered were self-inflicted. A family friend said the shooter was the mother’s ex-boyfriend.

Galena Park’s ambulance crew applied dressing to stop the bleeding from the outside wounds of the 47 year old that had multiple gunshot wounds and was bleeding severely. Smartly they decided, because of not knowing if she was going to bleed to death from internal injuries, to call for the Life Flight helicopter, which has blood products on board to give her. They loaded her in their ambulance and moved her to an open area at the Sweet Home Baptist Church a few blocks away. As of this writing she is still in critical condition.

Jacinto City’s ambulance, which had arrived at the scene too, loaded the 23-year-old daughter of the older woman and transported her to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. Her condition is reportedly stable, and she has now been released from the hospital.