County Begins Providing Second Booster

Harris County Public Health is now administering the 2nd booster dose of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at all our vaccination sites. If you are over 50 or immunocompromised and received your first booster at least 4 months ago, you can now get a 2nd booster.

Use of Harris County COVID ICU and general hospital beds are at the lowest levels they have been since May 2020, and we are at the second lowest COVID-19 threat level: Yellow. This is great news, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the pandemic is over –- new cases are plateauing and have stopped decreasing.

We can’t let our guard down, and our strongest defense against the virus is vaccination, which is proven to be the best way to prevent serious outcomes from COVID-19. The FDA approved a second COVID-19 vaccine booster for select groups of individuals and those qualified.

Visit ReadyHarris.org or call 832-927-8787 to schedule an appointment for your booster shot. We encourage you to make an appointment, if possible, as only limited walk-up opportunities are available.