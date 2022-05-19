Run-off Election May 24, Early voting this week

Texas voters get another opportunity to cast ballots starting May 16 in primary runoff elections slated for both Republican and Democratic candidates. The election is May 24, with early voting running until May 20. Statewide runoff races are slated for attorney general and land commissioner in both parties, lieutenant governor and comptroller in the Democratic race, and railroad commissioner on the Republican side of the ticket.

More information can be found about particular races at harrisvotes.com. Voters who cast ballots in one party’s primary cannot vote in the other party’s runoff election. However, voters who did not cast ballots in the primary can vote in either party’s runoff.

Early voting hours are Mon-Fri, 7am to 7pm, and the same on Tuesday, May 24 Election Day. Voting locations in this area include:

–Baggett Community Center, Galena Park

–HCC North Forest Campus, Community Room

–Sheldon Ed. & Community Center, CEKing Parkway

–Flukinger Community Center, Channelview

–Crosby Community Center

–JD Walker Community Center

–St. John’s Methodist Church, Baytown

On the Democratic ballot, races of interest include:

Lieutenant Governor, Michelle Beckley vs Mike Collier; Attorney General, Joe Jaworski vs Rochelle Mercedes Garza; Commissioner of the General Land Office, Sandragrace Martinez vs Jay Kleberg; Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Place 2, Steve Duble vs Sonia Lopez

On the Republican ballot, races of interest include:

Attorney General, Ken Paxton vs George P. Bush; Commissioner of the General Land Office, Tim Westley vs Dawn Buckingham; Railroad Commissioner, Wayne Christian vs Sarah Stogner; Harris County Judge, Alexandra del Moral Mealer vs Vidal Martinez; County Commissioner Pct. 2, Jack Morman vs Jerry Mouton.