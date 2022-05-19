Free Computers Sat. May 21

East Harris County Empowerment Council serving 6 communities in the North Channel area. We have an upcoming event on Saturday, May 21st that we think is a phenomenal opportunity for residents in the area to receive FREE laptops and hotspots through a partnership we have with Harris County Public Library.

WHILE SUPPLIES LAST we will be handing out these items to Harris County residents who possess a Harris Co library card. We will also be offering them the ability to sign up for that library card while they are in line. One laptop per cardholder and one hotspot per household will be given away.

The drive thru event will be held at North Shore Episcopal Church, 13125 Indianapolis St (off of Uvalde) from 9am – 12pm (or until supplies run out).