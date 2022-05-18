Rep. Ana Hernandez’s Successful Food Distribution

By Allan Jamail

Jacinto City, TX. – Saturday, April 9, 2022 – District 143 State Representative Ana Hernandez had another successful food distribution event where hundreds of vehicles, many with more than one family in them, lined up to get help. Hernandez is known throughout the North Channel area for spreading help to the needy.

State Representative Hernandez’s staff, District Director Adriana Aguirre Hernandez and Community Liaison Linda Jamail, created a well-organized event which included over fifty volunteers from Galena Park High School and other organizations, who moved hundreds of vehicles through the line quickly so that volunteers and Rep. Hernandez could load the commodities into their vehicles.

Rep. Hernandez said, “We hosted a successful food and Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) distribution event in Jacinto City! Thanks to our partners – the Houston Food Bank, Jacinto City, Jacinto City Police Department, Don Nichols of the Galena Park Community Assistance Program, Legacy Community Health, and East Harris Chambers Liberty County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. We were able to serve hundreds of families in our area. Special thanks to our high school volunteers from Galena Park High School National Honor Society and Sociedad Honoraria Hispánica for their service to our community!”