NS Mustangs State Championship Ring Day

By Allan Jamail

HOUSTON – Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in the mid-afternoon at the GPISD football stadium, the Eastside 2021 varsity team received their championship rings. Also getting rings were others who contributed to the program’s winning season.

Players, coaches, trainers, and other associates of the football program lined up next to tables spread out over 150 feet. They were waiting with eager anticipation of opening the sealed ring boxes on the tables. No one was allowed to see their ring until Head Coach Jon Kay gave the go-ahead to open the boxes. And when he gave the word to open, loud sounds of excitement could be heard from the recipients by the crowd of spectators gathered to watch the event.

Coach Kay received a Special Trophy given by Dave Nelson, GEICO Owner of the local office and Van Malone of Gameday Productions for the team’s state championship victory over the Duncanville Panthers 17–10 on Dec. 18, 2021.

The sports world of reporters has identified the Mustangs as a DYNASTY for having consistently won state championships. The five time state champion victories were in 2003, 2015, 2018, 2019 & 2021.