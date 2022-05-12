ROTARY FISH FRY THIS SATURDAY

Rotarians and the public will get together this Saturday, May 14 for the 47th Annual North Shore Rotary Catfish Fry & Crawfish Boil. That’s a mouthful, but it sure tastes good.

This annual event returns to an in-person style, at its traditional location in the Rotary Pavilion behind the courthouse on Wallisville Road.

Fish-Fry chairman Ken Wimbley promises that this will not only have the tastiest crawfish of all time, but also the best items for the Live and Silent Auctions. The Rotarians have had over a year to prepare and collect some unique and great items. All proceeds from the event will go to scholarships and other community projects benefitting North Shore.

The public is invited not only to come have lunch, but to take a chance on the Raffle, and win a new Toyota Tacoma pick-up or a Toyota Camry sedan. Raffle tickets are $100 and available at the door. They include two great fish dinners. There are a total of 20 expensive prizes in the Raffle – so, take a chance.

Additional prizes in the raffle will be a whole hog, a custom grill and firepit, HoustonRodeo tickets, sports tickets, fireworks packages, Apple iPad mini, Yeti cooler, and much more.

Except for the pandemic year, this event draws many hundreds that enjoy a day of friendship and catching up with old Rotary pals from all over the city, and lots of local folks that wish they were Rotarians, too. It’s a great event that everyone enjoys.