Activists watching environmental activities in San Jacinto River

EAST HARRIS COUNTY – Whether it’s toxic waste dumps in the San Jacinto River, or unauthorized dredging and barge facilities, the citizens of Channelview and Highlands have two active watchdogs to monitor and protest when activities threaten the environment.

Jackie Young Medcalf and Carolyn Stone can be heard at many public meetings, questioning public authorities and requesting the proper procedures be followed. This Thursday the EPA will be at the Flukinger Community Center in Channelview to report on remediation work in the river, and the public will have an opportunity to question progress. Prior to the meeting, Medcalf issued the following statement:

Dear Community Members,

We have two important action items for the San Jacinto River Coalition.

First: Some of you may recall that in 2019 and 2021, THEA and others raised concerns about proposed dredging and barge mooring projects in the Area of Concern around the San Jacinto River Waste Pits Superfund Site. We recently learned that a similar project is now being proposed, with a comment period that closes Tuesday, June 21st. We need to act quickly to sign a letter to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers opposing this project!

Second: The EPA will host its first in-person community meeting in nearly three years. We are at an important point in the Superfund process as the EPA continues working through the details of the cleanup of the Northern Waste Pit and as the Southern Waste Pit nears remediation later this year.

In the last couple of months, the parties responsible for the cleanup of the Northern Pit have made another attempt to stall and alter the cleanup. The EPA held firm, requiring the companies to continue moving forward, and now we need to show up and let them know that the community needs the toxic pits cleaned up as soon as possible.

There are two ways that you can attend – IN-PERSON or by PHONE, see details below.

ATTEND IN PERSON:

The Flukinger Community Center

16003 Lorenzo St.

Channelview, Texas 77530

ATTEND BY PHONE:

Accessible by phone by calling

+1 202-991-0477

and entering the code

453688444#