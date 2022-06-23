Galena Park ISD votes pay raises for staff

GPISD Board of Trustees Approves Generous Compensation Package

The Galena Park ISD Board of Trustees approved the 2022- 2023 compensation package for district employees. The Board, Superintendent, and district administrators realize competitive compensation packages are important in attracting and retaining the very best staff possible. Some highlights of the district’s 2022-2023 compensation package include:

–3% general pay increase for ALL employees

–Equity adjustments to maintain competitiveness for teachers with 17 to 25 years of experience

–Minimum pay rate of $14.50/hour for custodians, bus aides, and student nutrition workers

–Starting teacher salary of $62,750

As in the past, this year’s compensation package will continue to provide:

–Master’s/Doctorate stipends

–Employee Service Award (longevity) payments at every five-year anniversary with Galena Park ISD

“On behalf of the GPISD Board of Trustees, we appreciate and recognize the hard work each of you does for our students every day. While we want to ensure the district is in a stable financial situation for many years to come, we believe providing raises and additional compensation packages for our employees is very much deserved and will keep us in a position to recruit and retain quality employees,” said Board President, Adrian Stephens.