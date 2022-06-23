East Houston United wins 3rd national title

By Allan Jamail

Pasadena, Texas – June 12, 2022 at the Pal Gymnasium, the East Houston United (EHU) basketball team won their 3rd consecutive United States National Basketball League’s (NBL) Championship in a row. Most of the team’s players are from the North Channel area. (See photo.)

Head Coach Kevin Williams Sr. said his team went 10 – 0 this season and is 30 – 0 in the NBL and 49 – 1 overall. They are undefeated on their home court.

The NBL named Kevin Williams Sr. as Coach of the Year, and Maurice Redmond III (Channelview High School) was league MVP.

EHU traveled to Galveston and defeated the Galveston Islanders in the semifinals 103-78. EHU’s Xavier Howard (Jack Yates High School) led the way with the 27 points and 4 rebounds.

EHU defeated the Houston Hurricanes 103- 89 in the Championship Game for the 2022 National Title.

Brandon Taylor (Galena Park High School) was named MVP, scoring 27 points, 8 assist, 8 rebounds with 5 three-pointers.

The National Basketball League (NBL) Championship was the final series for the NBL and the conclusion of its postseason. The championship series were played in varying best-of-three or best-of-five formats.

The National Basketball League (NBL) is a professional basketball league in the United States established in 1937. After the 1948–49 seasons, its twelfth, it merged with the Basketball Association of America (BAA) to create the National Basketball Association (NBA). Five current NBA teams trace their history back to the NBL: the Atlanta Hawks, the Detroit Pistons, the Los Angeles Lakers, the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Sacramento Kings.