Drive-by shooting kills 8 year old sleeping in his bed in East Houston

HOUSTON – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office provided updates on a possible suspect after 8- year-old Paul Vasquez was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting in east Harris County on Sunday, June 12.

According to authorities, the shooting happened in the 13800 block of McNair Street around 10:45 p.m.

Deputies said Vasquez was in his bed inside of his room when a bullet pierced him in his chest. Investigators said the boy was able to tell his mother what happened before collapsing.

Authorities say there were about nine to 10 shots fired during the incident.

He was rushed to Ben Taub hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Officials are now searching for those responsible, stating it may be more than one suspect who remains at large.

Deputies released a photo of the suspect’s car, describing it as a Gray KIA Optima with damage to the front right side.

Surveillance video captured the car in question, deputies say, and witnesses are helping with the investigation.

Deputies said the boy’s two brothers were also in the home when the shooting happened.

According to HCSO, there is no motive for the shooting.

“Outraged to learn that a 7-year-old child was killed during a driveby shooting,” Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet. “I urge the community to come forward with any information related to this senseless act of gun violence.”

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact HCSO at (713) 274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222- TIPS.