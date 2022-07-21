Garcia at White House Workforce Summit

Comm. Garcia’s Employ2Empower program recognized

Harris County, TX — Wednesday, July 13, Commissioner Adrian Garcia traveled to the White House to discuss the ARPA-funded Employ2Empower countywide homeless workforce initiative, which originally began as a pilot program in Precinct 2. Commissioner Garcia joined Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, plus other officials from around the country for a series of events to discuss EMPLOY2EMPOWER.

Commissioner Garcia gave prepared remarks at 11:40 a.m. CST, and he was available for interviews (in both English and Spanish) starting at approximately 12:30 p.m. CST.

The White House Summit on the American Rescue Plan and Workforce with Vice President Harris was held on July 13 in Washington DC.

The White House Summit on the American Rescue Plan and the Workforce was headlined by Vice President Kamala Harris and hosted by the White House American Rescue Plan Implementation Team, and the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs. This event featured state and local leaders across the country and highlighted model American Rescue Plan investments in workforce development across the areas of care and public health, infrastructure, and expanding the workforce.

The program included:

11 a.m. (10 a.m. CST): Opening remarks from Vice President Kamala Harris, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, Senior Advisor to the President and White House American Rescue Plan Coordinator Gene Sperling, and Senior Advisor to the President and Director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs Julie Rodriguez.

11:10 a.m. – 12:40 p.m. (10:10 – 11:40 a.m. CST): Roundtables and Various ARPA-Funded Programs Highlighted.

12:40 p.m. (11:40 a.m. CST): Expanding Access to the Workforce for Underserved Populations: Featuring Harris County (TX) Commissioner Adrian Garcia, Memphis (TN) Mayor Jim Strickland, Employ Milwaukee CEO Chytania Brown, and WRTP Big Step President Lindsay Blumer.

Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia discussed the Precinct 2 E2E Program, or Employ2Empower Program.