JC Arrest leads to discovery of Catalytic Converter thief

By Allan Jamail

Jacinto City – On May, 2022, Jacinto City Police Sgt. J. Aguilera, while on routine traffic control, stopped a speeding violator driving a Lexus SUV. Officer Aguilera discovered the Lexus driver Mack Arthur Kizzee (see photo) did not have a driver’s license, and he also smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

During a standard vehicle probable cause search for marijuana, Sgt. Aguilera discovered a catalytic converter which appeared to be sawed off from some unknown vehicle, and a blue colored portable saw with a metal saw blade attached (see photo).

As Sgt. Aguilera was attempting to place suspect Kizzee under arrest for the traffic violations, he resisted and fought free, thus preventing from being handcuffed. He began running away from Sgt. Aguilera and Officer C. Calvillo, who had arrived there moments earlier to assist with the arrest.

After a foot chase, the officers caught suspect Kizzee, though he continued to resist and fight with the officers. The officers eventually were able to take suspect Kizzee into custody and had Officer N. Frazier transport him to the police station, where he was charged by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office for evading arrest.