Precinct 2 installs Free Health Kiosks at 3 Courthouses

Analyze blood pressure, weight, body mass index, and pulse rate – informs users of potential health risks

HARRIS COUNTY – Commissioner Adrian Garcia has debuted three new ACCESS2HEALTH Kiosks, at Jim Fonteno Annex (14350 Wallisville Rd. Houston, TX 77049).

Garcia was joined by representatives from Amerigroup Texas (donors of both the kiosks and free ongoing services for one year) and the American Heart Association (which is providing related health literature for users) for a ribbon cutting and unveiling of the devices.

In addition, Commissioner Garcia was the first person to have his readings taken at the kiosk.

Present at the debut were Commissioner Adrian Garcia, Judge Joe Stephens (Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3, Place 1), and Amerigroup Texas President Greg Thompson.

ACCESS2HEALTH Kiosks measure blood pressure, weight, body mass index, and pulse rate. If a user’s readings show signs of being at risk of heart disease, stroke or other risk factors, those users are given literature — or in extreme cases, instructed to visit a doctor immediately.

Two other ACCESS2HEALTH Kiosks are stationed at Raul C. Martinez Annex (1001 S/Sgt. Macario Garcia Dr., Houston, TX 77011) and John Phelps Annex (101 S. Richey St., Pasadena, TX 77506). They went online on April 1. All three ACCESS2HEALTH Kiosks have been placed in strategically important locations across Precinct 2 (North Shore, East End, & Pasadena) where incidents of diabetes and other ailments are highest and rates of health insurance coverage are lowest.

“Precinct 2 residents have the lowest rates of health coverage in Harris County. To deal with this disparity, I’ve instructed my Precinct 2 team to develop innovative ways to bring health services to people, wherever they are and regardless of income,” said Commissioner Adrian Garcia. “These free health kiosks are just the latest in our ACCESS2HEALTH programming, allowing people to conveniently get their vitals checked while they are already on site to pay their taxes or register to vote. This is an exciting development, and there is so much more to come!”

“For more than 25 years, Amerigroup has worked to improve health in part by creating healthier communities. These kiosks will make vital health information simple and accessible for people who need it — and will help them act on that information,” said Greg Thompson (President of Amerigroup Texas — which sponsored the ACCESS2HEALTH Kiosks for Precinct 2). “These machines will save lives, help people live healthier lives, and help communities overcome barriers to better health.”

“Every person deserves the opportunity for a full, healthy life. As champions for health equity, by 2024, the American Heart Association will advance cardiovascular health for all, including identifying and removing barriers to health care access and quality,” said Mel Edwards (Senior Vice President and Executive Director, American Heart Association Greater Houston). “The American Heart Association is proud to collaborate with Commissioner Garcia and Precinct 2 on this important community health initiative. Thank you, Amerigroup, for supporting our mission for longer, healthier lives. This blood pressure kiosk and educational materials will save lives in Precinct 2 and beyond.”