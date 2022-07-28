AUG. 5-7: Back 2 School Sales Tax Holiday and Backpack Distribution

Avoid paying the Texas Sales Tax (8.25%) on every purchase for school supplies, on August 5, 6, and 7 (Friday, Saturday, Sunday). Savings includes clothing, footwear, school supplies, and backpacks – any item priced below $100. Complete list of exempt items is at www.TexasTaxHoliday.org.

Galena Park B2S Event Aug. 5

City of Galena Park Back To School Event will be Friday, Aug. 5 from 10 am to 2 pm at Baggett Community Center. Free Backpacks, school supplies, music, health services, photo booth, carnival rides, and more.

North Shore ROTARY B2S Aug. 6

North Shore Rotary and Sheldon ISD will hold a Back-to-School Backpack and School Supply Giveaway at Sheldon Lake Elementary, 13002 Sheldon Community Drive, Houston 77044. Drive-Thru Distribution starts at 9:00am. Must have student in Car to receive Backpack and Supplies. All students welcome – Any District.