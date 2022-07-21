UPDATE ON COVID SHOTS FOR CHILDREN

Harris County Public Health Now Administering COVID-19 Vaccine for Children Under 5 Years Old

Vaccination for children 6 months to 4 years follows the recent approval by FDA, CDC, and DSHS

Harris County Public Health (HCPH) is now administering the COVID-19 vaccine to children 6 months to 4 years old. This follows the recent emergency use authorization given to both Pfizer and Moderna by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), along with approval by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

HCPH encourages parents or guardians to first seek a COVID-19 vaccine for their children from their primary care provider or pediatrician. HCPH will provide vaccines to children at its vaccination sites to residents who cannot obtain it otherwise.

All COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are safe and effective and have proven to provide strong protection against severe illness, hospitalizations, and death, including the latest version approved for children aged 6 months to 4 years old.

“Receiving the approval by the FDA and CDC to have children under 5 years vaccinated is another major step for us to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and hospitalization for everyone,” said Ericka Brown, MD, MBA, FACHE, interim local health authority for HCPH. “We encourage all parents or guardians to contact their children’s pediatrician or primary care provider and consider the options for a vaccine.”

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 6 months to 4 years old is a three-shot series, and each dose is one-tenth the dosage given to adults. Children would receive two doses three weeks apart, and a third dose at least two months later.

Moderna’s vaccine approved for children from 6 months to 5 years is given in two shots (four weeks apart) and each dose is one-quarter the dose of that used in adults.

Vaccines provided by HCPH are free, and appointments are not required. To find a location near you, click here. Parents who wish to schedule an appointment online will be able to do so through ReadyHarris.org or vacstrac.hctx.net starting Monday, June 27.

COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Now Available for 5–11-year-olds

Following CDC, DSHS, and FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine booster

Following approvals of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), Harris County Public Health (HCPH) encourages parents to have their children aged 5 to11 receive the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine booster. All child boosters must be administered at least five months after the primary series. If you or your child have not received the COVID19 primary series, please do so as soon as possible.

Parents/guardians can seek a COVID-19 vaccine booster for their children from a primary care provider, pediatrician, or local pharmacy. HCPH will provide free vaccine boosters to children at its vaccination sites to residents who cannot obtain it otherwise. Residents who would like to have their children receive the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine booster can do so now by visiting ReadyHarris.org to find the location closest to them or visiting HCPH’s vaccine registration page.

All COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are safe, effective, and provide strong protection against severe illness, hospitalizations, and death, including this latest version approved for children aged 5 – 11. This version of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster for young children is a smaller dose or one-third of the version approved for adults and teens.

Vaccines provided by HCPH are free and appointments are not required. If you would like to schedule an appointment, go to a ReadyHarris.org, vacstrac.hctx.net, or call 832- 927-8787. To find a location near you, click here.

###

HCPH is the local public health agency for the Harris County, Texas jurisdiction. It provides a wide variety of public health activities and services aimed at improving the health and well-being of the Harris County community.