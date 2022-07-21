Griner trial in Russia update

Houston native and Nimitz graduate Brittney Griner, a WNBA star basketball player, remains in a Russian jail after her third day of trial last Thursday. She has pleaded guilty to a minor drug charge, and the third day of her trial consisted of character witnesses. US officials were present at the proceedings.

She has been able to communicate with her family, wife, and President Biden through written out emails and letters.

Her next day in court is July 26th. Experts say her conviction is almost certain, with imprisonment for up to 10 years, unless the US is able to bargain for her release.