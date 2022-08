AUG. 26 – 29: East Loop closed over Ship Channel Bridge

IH-610 EAST LOOP MAJOR CLOSURES. IH-610 EAST LOOP NORTH AND SOUTHBOUND LANES OVER THE HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL BRIDGE WILL BE CLOSED TOTALLY FROM 9:00 PM, FRIDAY, AUGUST 26 TO 5:00 AM, MONDAY, AUGUST 29.

These closures have been input into the TxDOT PIO system and can be found at www.houstontranstar.org.