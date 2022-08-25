Dr. Joe Coleman, Principal GPISD North Shore HS

By Allan Jamail

August 23, 2022 – Houston, TX. – On any given school day at North Shore Senior High School, you will find Dr. Joe Coleman hard at work. This reporter has visited him at all hours of the day, and he is always involved with the students, helping them through their day. At class breaks, you will find him in the hallways making sure students follow school policies and promptly get to their next class. But he always has time to smile and greet any student that needs his help or advice.

At football games, you will find him on the goal line cheering for his team, and he will walk over to the stands and talk to parents at games when they want to say a word to him. He is always thanking the cheerleaders, band members, and dance team for doing their part for the school and athletic department. He is what we call a “people’s person,” always promoting goodwill from the school to the community.

Dr. Joe Coleman is currently serving in his 11th year as North Shore Senior High School Principal and beginning his 32nd year serving in public school education. During his tenure, he has taught middle school and high school, been an assistant principal at the middle and high school levels, and served as a high school principal in San Angelo ISD, Fort Bend ISD, and in Kansas City Public Schools. Under his tenure as North Shore Senior High School’s principal, accomplishments include but are not limited to:

*2019 Texas Gold Ribbon Academic Standard

*2017 State Academic Runner-up Conference 6A for UIL Academics

*Basketball state champions (2014)

*Football State Championships: 2015, 2018, 2019 and 2021

*2005 & 2010 Principal of the Year, Region XV & Region IV

Dr. Coleman is national curriculum auditor who has participated in conducting school audits across the United States. He was a presenter at the 2010 Texas School Improvement Conference, and he has shared his vision on “Effective Strategies for Improving Urban Schools” to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education in 2012.

Coleman is a member of the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals and The Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development.

Dr. Coleman has also received numerous awards as a secondary school principal, including being named Galena Park ISD Secondary School Principal of the Year (2022). Dr. Coleman looks forward to continuing the high expectations set forth by Mr. Kenneth Wallace and well as continuing the tradition of strong academic excellence at North Shore Senior High.