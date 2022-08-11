New Texas Law protects Dogs tied outdoors

By Allan Jamail

August 10, 2022 – Dogs in Texas will now be able to be protected from cruel treatment if citizens and law enforcement will work together complying and enforcing the new law regarding how dogs kept outside must be tied-up. The new law also eliminates the “24-hour rule” which previously prevented law enforcement from enforcing violations or helping animals who were being treated inhumanely until after 24 hours had passed.

Early in the Legislation Session, a similar bill passed but Governor Abbott shocked animal rights groups in Texas and across the nation and killed it by veto, saying that law wasn’t needed to protect animals. Jamey Cantrell, president of the Texas Animal Control Association, said that public outcry from Texans over Abbott’s vetoing the bill prompted Abbot to sign off on it the second time it came to him.

Shelby Bobosky, Executive director of the Texas Humane Legislation Network, has heard from law enforcement officers, sheltering professionals and animal advocates — all saying Texas’ old law was vague, flawed and needed fixing.

“We need to have some basic standards to protect dogs that permanently live outside,” Bobosky said.

The 2021 brutal freeze killed 21 Texans and thousands of dogs and or outdoor animals unnecessarily.

Senate Bill 5 took effect January 18, 2022, and forbids dog owners or those in custody of a dog to leave a dog outside unattended unless they have adequate shelter from inclement weather, such as wind, rain, severe cold or hot weather; access to fresh food and water; and are not leashed (tethered) by a chain, weighted chain or object, or other unsuitable restraints. It also specifies that the length of an outdoor restraint must be at least five times the dog’s length measured from the nose to the base of its tail, or never shorter than ten feet.

Adequate shelter means a sturdy shelter and not a cardboard box, with enough room that allows the dog while in the shelter to stand erect, sit, turn around and lay completely down in a normal position. Dogs must be allowed to have shade from direct sunlight and/or getting overheated, and have an area which allows the dog to avoid standing in water and exposure from animal waste (urine and/or feces).

A dog collar must be of a comfortable band-width of material (not a chain) specifically designed for dogs that doesn’t choke or interfere with its normal breathing or swallowing. Harnesses must be made out of materials specifically designed to fit comfortably.

The law does not apply to a dog left unattended in an open-air truck bed that’s not exposed to harsh weather, providing it’s only for a reasonable time necessary for the person responsible for the dog to complete a short temporary task. Nor does the law prohibit a person from walking a dog on a hand held leash on a surface that’s not too hot for its paws.

Call your local law enforcement agency any time you suspect an animal’s basic needs are not being met. Phone numbers to keep in your cell phone for reporting any crime:

Houston Police – 713-884-3131,

Harris County Sheriff Office 713-221-6000,

Jacinto City Police – 713-672-2455,

Galena Park Police – 713-675-3471,

Constable Pct. 2 Jerry Garcia – 713-477-4070,

Constable Pct. 3 Sherman Eagleton – 713-274-2500.