Superintendents hold “Safe Schools” meeting

Meeting held by State Rep. Ana Hernandez

HOUSTON – On August 3, 2022, Galena Park ISD (GPISD) Board Room was the site of a Safe Schools Town Hall Meeting, hosted by Ana Hernandez. Texas State Representative Hernandez invited local superintendents to serve on a panel to discuss school safety and security with community members.

Representative Hernandez began the meeting by introducing the guest panelist of surrounding area Superintendents including Dr. John Moore, Galena Park ISD; Dr. Tory Hill, Channelview ISD; and Dr. Randall O’Brien, Goose Creek CISD. She also expressed the importance of starting now to begin preparations for student’ safety.

“The time to think about and prepare for student safety is now,” said Representative Hernandez.

Dr. Moore, GPISD Superintendent of Schools, expressed that GPISD is doing everything we can to protect our children with further input from GPISD’s Chief of Police and Executive Director for Security and Technology, Chief Bryan Clements. Chief Clements shared Galena Park ISD utilizes Bark for Schools, which is a web-based product that provides oversight and additional support based on the online activity of students. He also explained to the audience the many ways we are keeping our children safe by addressing all aspects of safety with active shooter trainings, plans for integrated responses, STOP THE BLEED training and kits throughout the district, over 2,500 remotely monitored cameras, and the importance of locking classroom doors.

“The simplest, easiest, free thing we can do to protect our kids is lock all classroom doors,” said Chief Clements.

Dr. Tory Hill stated Channelview ISD’s approach to student safety involves a multi-tiered system, and Dr. O’Brien stated GCCISD’s approach involves the safety of structures and the security of all students and employees. Dr. Moore and panel members also addressed audience questions concerning online safety and audible alarms on larger campuses.

Thank you to State Representative Ana Hernandez, a representative from Senator Carol Alvarado’s office, Judge Joe Stephens, Judge Victor Treviño, Dr. Moore, Dr. Hill, Dr. O’Brien and community members who were in attendance.