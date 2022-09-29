County schedules hearings on November Bond vote

HARRIS COUNTY $1.2B BOND

OVERVIEW

On November 8, 2022, voters in Harris County will have the opportunity to vote on three propositions for the issuance of bonds totaling $1.2 billion. This bond package would provide funding for multiple categories, including public safety facilities, roads, drainage and transportation-related programs, and parks and trails.

At least $220 million of the bond issuance would be spent in each of the four Harris County precincts for Transportation, and Parks and Trails projects. The $100 million in public safety investments will be countywide. The bond funds cannot be used outside the three categories on the ballot, nor may they be used to fund day-to-day operations.

We are collecting community input through meetings, online tools and comment submissions. This input will be shared with Harris County Precinct staff as they make decisions regarding future projects that could be funded through these bonds. For more on key dates and other information related to the November election, v i s i t h t t p : / / www.harrisvotes.com.

Bond allocation categories include:

PROPOSITION A: PUBLIC SAFETY Up to $100 million

Investments may support public safety facilities and technology, including law enforcement facilities, courtrooms, backup generators and improved data systems for court management and crime prevention.

PROPOSITION B: TRANSPORTATION Up to $900 million

Investments may include road rehabilitation and added capacity; roadway and neighborhood drainage improvements; walking, biking, and mass transit access; and safety projects to reduce transportationrelated fatalities and injuries.

PROPOSITION C: PARKS & TRAILS Up to $200 million

Investments may include new construction and/or maintenance of parks facilities and trails, including floodable parks, trail projects, and inclusive parks for people with disabilities.