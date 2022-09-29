North Shore Blasts Beaumont United

Mustangs 62 –Timberwolves 0

By Allan Jamail

Beaumont , TX. – September 23, 2022 – the unbeaten state powerhouse North Shore (NS) Mustangs won 62 to 0 over a weak Beaumont United Timberwolves. Head Coach Jon Kay’s team wasted no time with their first conference opponent scoring six unanswered touchdowns (TD) in the first half.

The visiting Eastside Boy’s NS Nation turned out 70 miles from home in larger numbers than the home crowd and was not disappointed with their teams performance in scoring 9 TD’s.

With a 41 to 0 lead at halftime Coach Kay rested his starters letting his reserve players finish the game scoring 21 points.

In the runaway game the nine TD’s were made by quarterbacks Kaleb Bailey (1) and Noah Warner (2), running backs Rashaad Johnson (3) and Dimico Prince (1) and wide receivers Christopher Barnes (1) and Terrence Guillory (1).

The Mustangs newly rebuilt defensive unit shutout the powerless Timberwolves making this the second of four games of not giving up any points. This causes one to wonder after four games and giving up only six touchdowns when will they have a serious challenger?

North Shore 4-0 plays their neighbor C. E. King Panthers 3-1 in a home conference game, Thursday, September 29th @ 7pm. Linda Jamail, game statistician.