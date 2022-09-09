NS Mustangs take Lions bite away

North Shore 42 – Spring 0

By Allan Jamail

Spring, TX. September 3, 2022 at Planet Ford Stadium the GPISD North Shore Mustangs pulled the teeth from the Spring Lions. The toothless Lions were kept scoreless by the Eastside Boys new defensive line. Mustangs 42 – Lions 0.

After losing their talented and experienced line who helped win the 2021 State Championship title Coach Jon Kay and his assistant coaches rebuilt their defensive line. So far with exceptions to their penalties this “D” line appears speedy and prepared to tangle.

The game had a forty-five minute rain delay but once underway those Mustangs were eager to get out of the corral. Wearing new uniforms they bucked Lions on offense and defense.

The NS offense is a balanced offense, they score in the air and on the ground better than last season at this same time. They made 227 passing yds, 262 rushing yds, totaling 489 yd. However that’s how they look now, but remember they’ve not had any real competition yet. Carlos Dominguez NS’s extra point kicker was 100% accurate as usual.

Coach Kay said he feels they have an explosive offense with some new talented players who can make big plays.

The Mustangs on their last outing was without penalties but this game they lost their discipline and had nine penalties, three were for 15 yds including two that were personal fouls. You can’t win playing with this many penalties and giving up that many yds. When you meet tough post season teams you cannot afford to give your opponent free first downs.

The undefeated NS Mustangs will host Friday, September 9, 2022 at 7:00 the undefeated Aldine Westfield Mustangs in a non-district game. Address: GPISD Stadium 15025 Wallisville Road Houston, TX. 77049. Linda Jamail statistician.