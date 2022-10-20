North Shore stampedes Beaumont Westbrook

Mustangs 56 – Bruins 7

By Allan Jamail

GPISD Stadium, October 14, 2022 – North Shore Mustangs Head Coach Jon Kay’s Eastside Boys wasted no time in demolishing their visiting opponent, the Beaumont Westbook Bruins.

Quarterback David Amador filling in for the injured starting quarterback Kaleb Bailey looked as if he was capable of leading the team to another state championship to keep the Mustang’s dynasty alive.

Kay had to make quick adjustments for his offensive unit when Bailey went out early in the season with a season ending leg injury. Amador who had been the team’s leading pass receiver switched from catching passes to throwing them. He’s done quite well in the games he has taken over as quarterback. He likes to run but I’m sure Kay will not let him in order to avoid an injury, except maybe in a crucial situation in a playoff deciding game. Bailey’s excessive running in a “no contest” game cost him his season.

NS made a total of eight TD’s both on the ground and in the air. One came from defensive back “King” Jayven Anderson.

“King” Anderson’s 3rd quarter interception came moments after he was named Homecoming King. It looked like the Bruins quarterback Roy Jenkins gave the Homecoming King a gift, because his pass hit Jayven right in his awaiting arms.

Extra points were made by Carlos Dominguez & Jonathan Soto.

Mustangs travel to Humble in a district game to play the Wildcats October 21 @ 7 pm @ Turner Stadium. Mustangs undefeated, Wildcats 3 wins – 4 loses.

Linda Jamail, Statistician