Democrats bring Star power to Campaign

Early Voting starts Monday, Oct. 24



HOUSTON – Hundreds of potential voters turned out last Tuesday night at the Escapade club on the Eastex Freeway in East Aldine, to hear campaign talks from Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke and Attorney General candidate Rochelle Garza. But the featured speaker of the evening was Lin-Manuel Miranda, star of the hit Broadway show “Hamilton.”

Introductory remarks and welcome were given by State Representative Armando Walle, and then fiery speeches were delivered by Beto and Lin-Manuel. The crowd enthusiastically listened and applauded the message of need for change in Texas government.

Democrats are making a strong push near the end of the campaign, as their Republican opponents are showing strength in the polls. Beto has trailed incumbent governor Abbott through the whole race, and although he was with in a few points last week, the most recent Rice University poll shows him losing ground, trailing by over 10 percentage points.

In a similar fashion, incumbent County Judge Hidalgo has faced a well-financed strong campaign for her opponent, Alexandra Mealer. Mealer has shown her own star power, with an endorsement from the popular Mattress Mack.

EARLY VOTING

Election Day is November 8th, only two weeks away. Before that Early Voting starts on Monday, October 24 and runs through Friday November 4th.

In commenting on the Rally, Armando Walle said, “I was honored to welcome Beto, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Rochelle Garza to House District 140 at Escapade 2001 in Aldine. Our families matter and the persons who will lend voice to our concerns are Beto and Rochelle. The energy and excitement from the crowd felt like an Astros game. I was proud that Beto has made several stops in Aldine. Thanks also to Escapade 2001 @ Imagen Venues.”

Joining with Beto O’Rourke were Rochelle Garza, and Luis A. Miranda, Jr., Lin-Manuel Miranda father.