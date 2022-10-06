NS Mustangs tame CE King Panthers 38 – 3

By Allan Jamail

GPISD Stadium – Thursday, September 29, 2022 the Eastside Boys defense once again proved too tough to score a touchdown (TD) on. Other than a first quarter 3 point field goal the visiting CE King Panthers were not up to the challenge in every aspect of the game. The conference game final; NS 38 – CEK 3.

After four quarters the Eastside Boys defense held the Panthers total offense to a mere 53 yards, 18 yds was passing, 35 yds rushing.

North Shore’s head coach Jon Kay has his team performing like they’re ready for another state title.

The Mustang’s offense sputtered in the first quarter when their starting quarterback Kaleb Bailey left the game with a leg injury. However backup quarterback David Amador stepped up and by halftime he made 2 rushing TD’s and another in the final 4th quarter. Amador who normally plays wide receiver threw numerous completed passes, with one connecting to receiver Christopher Barnes on a 75 yard TD play. See photos of other players TD’s.

The 5-0 Mustangs travel to play the Summer Creek Bulldogs with 3 wins – 2 losses at the Humble ISD Turner Stadium, October 7 @ 7pm. Both teams are undefeated in their conference with 2 wins each. Linda Jamail, statistician.