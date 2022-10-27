NS Mustangs tame Humble Wildcats 58-14

By Allan Jamail

Humble, TX. – October 21, 2022 the visiting GPISD Eastside Boys easily defeated the Humble Wildcats at Turner Stadium; 56 – 14. Head Coach Jon Kay’s offensive line made both the running and passing game work like a fine tuned watch. Again and again their only weakness is pass defense. The defensive line is rock solid and all season they’ve given up few yards.

This season more often than not the Mustangs have had weak opponents. Having weak opponents continually can be a disadvantage when preparing to enter stiff playoff competition.

However Kay’s Eastside Boys next game may be their first real challenge this season.

Kay’s reigning 21 6-A State Champion Mustangs travel this Thursday again to Humble to take on the Atascocita Eagles. Both teams have lots on the line, they’re both undefeated in district play and the winner will be the District Champions. The Eastside Boys have their eyes on another state title but the Eagles want a state title too and intend to derail the Mustangs.

The 8-0 Mustangs travel to play the Atascocita Eagles 7- 1 at the Humble ISD Turner Stadium, Thursday October 27 @ 7 pm. Both teams are undefeated in their conference.

Linda Jamail, statistician