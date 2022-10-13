Rep. Hernandez holds Voter Registration Drive

By Allan Jamail

Jacinto City, TX. – State Representative Ana Hernandez held her annual Voter registration drive Saturday, October 8, 2022 on Mercury Drive in Jacinto City.

Hernandez said, “Our democracy works best when we have greater participation. We want to make sure everyone who is eligible to vote has the opportunity to register to vote.”

The deadline to register to vote for the November 8th general election was this past Tuesday, October 11th. Voters can vote early from October 24th thru November 4th. Harris County. Voters can vote early at any early voting location.

To find early voting locations and Election Day voting locations go to: https:// www.harrisvotes.com/ Polling-Locations To to see if you’re registered to vote go to: www.harrisvotes.com / click on VOTER SEARCH link. Or go to: www.votetexas.com.