Sylvia Garcia holds “Get-Out-the-Vote” Rally

By Allan Jamail

Saturday, October 8, 2022 Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia hosted at her home a community awareness luncheon about the November 8th General Election.

Approximately 200 citizens gathered to hear elected officials stress the importance of voter participation and the need to, Get Out The Vote (GOTV).

Some of the elected officials at Garcia’s included Houston’s Mayor Sylvester Turner, Senator Carol Alvarado, State Rep. Christina Morales, County Commissioners Adrian Garcia, Rodney Ellis, Councilman Robert Gallegos, Amy Hinojosa and others.

Political activists were served delicious buffet style Mexican food and refreshments from Houston’s popular Doña Maria Mexican Café (2601 Navigation). After eating and listening to GOTV messages from elected officials they headed-off to knock neighborhood doors to stress the importance for voting. Congresswoman Garcia will be hosting several similar events the next few weeks. Her next event will be Saturday, October 15th at 11am at 6503 Pinehurst Drive, Houston 77023.