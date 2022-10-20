School van kills 9-year-old Jacinto City Elementary Student

JACINTO CITY – The Family and whole community are mourning the tragic accident that took the life of a 9-year-old Jacinto City Elementary student. Authorities are investigating after the boy was struck and killed by the driver of a van who had just dropped him off at home, according to Jacinto City police.

The tragic accident happened around 3 p.m. in the 10500 block of Pillot Street last Wednesday, October 12.

According to Police Chief Joe Ayala, the 9-year-old and several other children were on a private van that was transporting them home after school. When the boy arrived at his destination, he exited and crossed in front of the van. The driver did not see the child and struck him. Chief Ayala suggested there might have been some type of distraction for the driver or the boy that contributed to the tragedy.

The boy sustained head trauma and died from his injuries. He was just one house away from his residence.

“We ran inside to go get a blanket, put it over, that way the kids wouldn’t see what happened,” witness Daniel Chairez said. “The little kids were crying and the bus driver, she just had her hands on her head freaking out.”

Police were seen going door-to-door looking for surveillance video on Wednesday evening.

Several children were inside the van when the accident occurred. They all attended Jacinto City Elementary School.

“This news is understandably devastating, and this tragedy will deeply affect the Jacinto City and Galena Park ISD communities as the student will be missed by all. Together, we will support each other,” Jacinto City Elementary school principal Rebecca Gardea wrote in a letter to families. “We encourage you to talk with your child as it is important for students to express their feelings. Traumatic events, like the loss of a friend or peer, can trigger emotional responses that may require counseling support.”

Galena Park ISD said their Crisis Response Team and the school’s counselor are available to students and staff if needed.

The driver was questioned at the scene. It’s not clear yet if any charges will be filed. Authorities are also concerned that private buses may need more regulation and training to avoid future accidents.