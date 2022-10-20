Yellowjackets 21 ~ Indians 33

By Allan Jamail

GPISD Stadium — Friday, October 13, 2022, on Senior Night the Galena Park Yellowjackets suffered a loss when the visiting Santa Fe Indians took their sting away. Head Coach Spiro Amarantos was hard pressed to field a good threat with 3 of his offensive starters benched with injuries.

The Jackets’ normal aggressive running game was noticeably below par due to the injuries. This kept their defense on the field much longer than normal which led to player fatigue. Santa Fe had no mercy and took advantage of it chalking up 33 points to GPs’s 21.

The Yellowjackets travel to Nederland to play the Bulldogs Friday, @ 7 pm October 21, 2022.

Statistician Linda Jamail