Chamber SALUTES Veterans & First Responders

NORTH CHANNEL – In honor of Veteran’s Day, the North Channel Chamber held their annual Salute to First Responders and Veterans at their monthly luncheon last Thursday, Nov. 3 at Armenta’s Reception Hall in Channelview.

Over 100 veterans and first responders enjoyed a lunch, presentation of colors, and gift bags in honor of their service.

Bill Palko, NCA Foundation chairman served as Master of Ceremonies. All the service clubs in the area, North Shore Rotary, Galena Park/Jacinto City Rotary, and San Jacinto Pilot Club participated as if this were their meeting.

Palko recognized all the active duty military and veterans of various services, as well as police, fire, and EMT agencies. Presentation of flags and anthems were part of the program.