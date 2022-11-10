North Shore Mustangs have Perfect Season – 10-0

NS Mustangs 56 – Kingwood Mustangs 7

By Allan Jamail

November 4, 2022- GPISD Stadium – Head Coach Jon Kay’s Mustangs captured the District 21 – 6A – Div. 1 Region 3 title with an unblemished 10 – 0 record against Kingwood (56 – 7).

Kay and his coaching staff after the season started have had some significant challenges.

Last year’s state championship star quarterback (QB) Kaleb Bailey had a season- ending injury after 4 games this season. That forced Kay to switch his star receiver David Amador into playing quarterback. Amador heads into the 6 game state championship playoffs with only four starts at QB.

In this game backup QB Evan Jackson played most of the game allowing Amador to go back as a receiver. Giving Jackson a new backup QB experience is wise should your starting QB not be able to play, especially in the do-or-die playoff games.

Another challenge, last year’s entire defensive line graduated, so this year’s line began anew and now they’re as equal as or better than last year’s state championship group.

The Kingwood Mustangs provided an easy matchup allowing Evan Jackson to get some needed passing practice, getting snaps and learning to play with his teammates. He had great pass protection completing 8 of 12 passes (67%) for 174 yards and three touchdowns.

The Eastside Boys offense made eight touchdowns (TD’s). Wide receiver Christopher Barnes caught six passes, two for TD’s. Rashaad Johnson carried 14 times averaging 7.5 yds per carry. D’Andrea Hardeman, Chris Thomas and Terrence Guillory had TD’s. Carlos Dominguez kicked all 8 extra points.

NS’s linebacker Jayven Anderson’s 3rd consecutive game with “pick-6” interception for a Mustang title game he shutdown Duncanville’s last minute comeback attempt making an interception to let NS run out the clock.

The reigning, defending, undefeated Class 6A Division I Region 3 State Champion North Shore Mustangs (10-0) will host the Pasadena Dobie Longhorns (4-6) Thursday @ 7pm. @ GPISD Stadium in round one bidistrict playoff game.

Linda Jamail, Statistician