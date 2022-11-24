New Hospital Tower opens in Baytown

BAYTOWN – Houston Methodist Baytown officially opened a new five-story building to patients last week. The new state-of- the-art tower is named Unity Tower and features 75 private rooms, an intensive care unit, and an entire floor dedicated to childbirth and obstetrics services.

“This is an exciting time for Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital, our staff, physicians and the community,” said Chief Executive Office David Bernard. “I am proud to expand the hospital and our services so that we can better serve the community that has supported us for nearly 75 years.”

The Unity Tower project includes vital infrastructure, including a new pharmacy, expanded laboratory, hospital kitchen, dialysis unit and many other clinical enhancements to serve our patients.

Unity Tower is part of a $250 million facilities master plan that started in 2017 and includes the new and expanded emergency department, outpatient center, Houston Methodist Neal Cancer Center at Baytown facility, parking garage, central utility plant and numerous infrastructure enhancements.

Each patient and visitor will be welcomed to campus through a new lobby that features symbols of our culture, including The Extending Arms of Christ Mosaic and an I CARE glass wall. The second floor holds the intensive care unit; the third floor is obstetrics; the fourth and fifth floors are medical and surgical units.

Unity Tower will serve as a focal point for Houston Methodist Baytown, unifying the campus and staff with the community to promote a spiritual healing environment. The tower’s design helps solidify Houston Methodist Baytown as part of the Houston Methodist system.

“I am excited to share this new space with our community and continue to provide unparalleled safety, quality, service and innovation for our community for many years to come,” said Bernard.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the expansion was held on Friday.

About Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital

Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital has provided Baytown and east Harris, Liberty and Chambers counties with excellent medical care since its opening in 1948. The hospital continues to grow to meet the health care needs of its growing community through an ongoing construction and renovation program that has seen the opening of a new 5-story tower, emergency center, outpatient center and medical- surgical units. As a health care leader, the hospital is proud to have a fully integrated residency program focused on educating and inspiring future practitioners. Today, Houston Methodist Baytown provides the most advanced and innovative procedures while never wavering from its focus on compassionate care and providing a safe, patient-centered healing environment. houstonmethodist.org/baytown.