Jacinto City Christmas Parade Photo Album

By Allan Jamail

Jacinto City, Texas – Saturday, December 3, 2022 thousands of citizens lined up on Market Street Road eager to see the return of the City’s Christmas parade and kids scrambling to get the tossed candy from the floats. City Secretary Joyce Raines and Kathy Greiner, Assistant City Manager rode a four wheeler along the parade route keeping it moving promptly.

Ana Diaz, Jacinto City’s mayor, said, “I was so thrilled to see so many adults with their kids come out to the parade route. And then for so many people to go to the city’s Town Center to witness the annual Christmas tree lighting.”

She said, “Our annual parade wasn’t able to be done the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic virus.”

“The city has a long tradition dating back so many years of having this parade and it’s something we’ll continue to do God willing. The community deserves it.”

Diaz thanked all the city’s personnel for working to make the parade a success and she gave a special shout-out to City Secretary Joyce Raines and Bookkeeper/Financial Officer Kathy Greiner. She said without them the parade would not have been possible.

Mayor Diaz and City Council members Carmela Garcia, Mario Gonzales, Allen Lee, and Greg Robinson greeted citizens at the city’s Town Center where a 20 foot decorated Christmas tree was lit up.

The parade floats went past the Parade Judges for them to select the best ones. Most Beautiful was awarded to the 3-4 Preschool, Most Original went to Don Rey Mexican Restaurant, Best Marching Group/Walking Group went to Galena Park High School Jacketeers, The Mayor’s Choice went to Lori’s Dance Studio and the Honorable Mentioned went to JC Gents.

There were performances at the Town Center of the GP Jacketeers under the direction of Vanessa Boyce Director & Assistant Director Alyza Vasquez, Jacinto City Elementary School Choir under the direction of music teacher Jueretta Berry and solo songs sung by Galena Park High School Choir members, Abigail Guevara, Denneshae Jones, Diego Villarreal and Victoria Tovar.

Inside the open area of the Town Center local artists had booths selling candies, homemade arts and crafts, paintings and the Heritage Hall Director Elizabeth Flores and her daughter Cecilia Flores prepared and served free popcorn.

Saturday, December 10, at 8 am the annual Santa on the fire truck will drive the throughout the city giving candy to the children.