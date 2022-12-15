Jacinto City tradition of Santa on the Fire Truck returns

By Allan Jamail

Saturday, December 10, 2022 – Jacinto City’s long tradition of Santa on the fire truck combing the city at Christmas time giving candy to kids returned. It had been sidelined two years because of the deadly contagious pandemic virus.

Mayor Ana Diaz said, “As a child I remember the excitement I experienced seeing Santa and getting candy. My grown sons have their childhood memories of this event too. It’ll be something these kids will remember for a lifetime. As mayor I’m proud our City Council was able to make it happen for the city’s children again.”

Former Mayor Allan Jamail said, “This is great for the city. I remember my kids and my grandson greeting Santa on our curb. I was excited as much as they were.”

Mayor Diaz, City Secretary Joyce Raines, Bookkeeper Kathy Greiner, Councilmen Mario Gonzales, JJ Rivas and Gregg Robinson along with a group of city workers met early Saturday morning preparing for the citywide Christmas candy distribution.

There were over 50 Galena Park High School (GPHS) students joining up with firemen, policemen, city workers and citizens for the event. See photo.

Mayor Diaz gave safety instructions (see photo) to everyone before they left for the 5 hour journey. They went to every street (3,000 residences) giving candy to the kids as they came out to the curb getting candy and Santa’s wave.

On November 19th the city began preparing for the mid December event. Mayor Diaz, Raines, Greiner and others met with a large group of GPHS students (see photo) who set a record of only two hours stuffing candy in the 4,000 give-away bags.

Mayor Diaz said, “I commend the student volunteer stuffers for giving their time so kids will have a brighter Christmas.”