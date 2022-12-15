North Shore cruises into state championship over Westlake

Semi-Final Playoff: Mustangs 49 – Chaparrals 34

By Allan Jamail

Saturday, December 10, 2022 – The District 6A Division I State Championship semi-final football playoff took place on a neutral field, at Houston’s Rice Stadium. The Galena Park ISD North Shore Mustangs victory over the Austin Westlake Chaparrals gave Coach Jon Kay’s Eastside Boys and himself a chance to make 6A high school championship history with four consecutive state titles. The state championship game will be played at the Dallas Cowboy Stadium, Saturday, December 17th at 7PM.

This will make the 4th consecutive time the Mustangs will face off with the local Dallas area Duncanville Panthers. The Panthers lost all three past contests and are determined not to lose another, which would put them into the records of suffering four consecutive loses to the Mustangs. Both are undefeated, and the game is a part of the “2022 UIL Texas Football State Championships – 2022 Football Conference 6A D1” tournament.

Saturday’s game was hard fought; the Mustangs’ “doomsday defense” kept the Chaparrals quarterback rushed so often to where many times he threw an uncatchable ball for his receivers. Their running game very seldom got through the NS steel curtain, and when they did, the NS linebackers manhandled them.

Coach Jon Kay’s offense was clicking, scoring in every quarter for seven touchdowns (TD’s). They scored passing and running, and with Special Teams, making a TD on a 65 yd Evan Jackson punt return.

TD’s were made by: Rashaad Johnson (3), David Amador (1), D’Andre Hardeman (1), Christopher Barnes (1) & Evan Jackson (1). Extra points were kicked by Carlos Dominguez, and kickoffs by Jonathan Soto.

The State Championship game will be televised on Bally Sports Southwest. AT&T 772/1772, Direct TV: 675/692, Xfinity 637/1250

Linda Jamail, Statistician